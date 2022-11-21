Who Got The Work

DLA Piper partners Mark Fowler and Carrie L. Williamson have entered appearances for Kioxia America Inc. and Kioxia Corporation in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed Oct. 7 in California Eastern District Court by McKool Smith; the Law Offices of Seth W. Wiener; and the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Bell Semiconductor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb, is 2:22-cv-01797, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. Kioxia Corporation et al.

Technology

November 21, 2022, 7:40 AM