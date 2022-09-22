Who Got The Work

Daniel H. Wade of Fish & Richardson has entered an appearance for Infineon Technologies America Corp. in a pending patent lawsuit. The suit, involving the Lakshmanan patents used in producing semiconductor chips, was filed Aug. 26 in Massachusetts District Court by McKool Smith, Arrowood, and the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Bell Semiconductor LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, is 1:22-cv-11385, Bell Semiconductor LLC v. Infineon Technologies America Corp.

Technology

September 22, 2022, 10:31 AM