Who Got The Work

Analog Devices Inc. has retained lawyers Marc Laredo and Brendan S. Cox of Laredo & Smith to fend off a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 10 in Massachusetts District Court by McKool Smith; Arrowood LLP; and the Devlin Law Firm, is part of a wave of cases filed on behalf of Bell Semiconductor asserting patent rights over a method for inserting dummy metal into a semiconductor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, is 1:22-cv-11901, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. Analog Devices Inc.

Technology

January 06, 2023, 6:34 AM