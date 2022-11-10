New Suit - Patent

Analog Devices, a Massachusetts-based manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by McKool Smith, Arrowood LLP and the Devlin Law Firm, is part of a wave of cases filed on behalf of Bell Semiconductor asserting patent rights over a method for inserting dummy metal into a semiconductor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11901, Bell Semiconductor LLC v. Analog Devices Inc.

Technology

November 10, 2022, 4:59 PM