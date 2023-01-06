Who Got The Work

Analog Devices Inc. has retained lawyers Marc Laredo and Brendan S. Cox of Laredo & Smith to fend off a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Oct. 11 in Massachusetts District Court by McKool Smith; Arrowood LLP; and the Devlin Law Firm, is part of a wave of cases filed on behalf of Bell Semiconductor asserting patent rights over a method for inserting dummy metal into a semiconductor. The case, assigned to Chief U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, is 1:22-cv-11718, Bell Semiconductor LLC v. Analog Devices Inc.

Technology

January 06, 2023, 6:37 AM