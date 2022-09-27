Who Got The Work

Analog Devices, a Massachusetts-based manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment, has tapped lawyer Brendan S. Cox of Laredo & Smith as defense counsel in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action was filed Aug. 26 in Massachusetts District Court by McKool Smith; Devlin Law Firm; and Arrowood LLP on behalf of Bell Semiconductor LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton, is 1:22-cv-11384, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. Analog Devices, Inc.

Technology

September 27, 2022, 7:39 AM