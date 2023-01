New Suit - Patent

McKool Smith filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Bell Semiconductor. The suit, against AMS Sensors USA Inc. and AMS-Osram AG, asserts a single patent related to a circuit design methodology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00070, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. ams Sensors USA Inc. et al.

January 26, 2023, 6:33 AM