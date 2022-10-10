Who Got The Work

James C. Yoon and Ryan R. Smith of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati have stepped in as defense counsel to Ampere Computing LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 26 in Oregon District Court by McKool Smith; Devlin Law Firm and Pitzer Law on behalf of Bell Semiconductor, asserts two patents related to the circuit design of semiconductor devices. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman, is 3:22-cv-01280, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. Ampere Computing, LLC.

Technology

October 10, 2022, 8:29 AM