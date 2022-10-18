New Suit - Patent

Advanced Micro Devices, a manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, part of a wave of cases brought by McKool Smith and other attorneys on behalf of Bell Semiconductor, asserts a patented method for inserting dummy metal into a semiconductor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11783, Bell Semiconductor LLC v. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

October 18, 2022, 6:27 PM