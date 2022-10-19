Who Got The Work

Advanced Micro Devices, a manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment, has retained attorneys David S. Godkin and James E. Kruzer of Birnbaum & Godkin to fend off a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 5 in Massachusetts District Court by McKool Smith; Devlin Law Firm; and Arrowood LLP on behalf of Bell Semiconductor, asserts a single patent related to a method for inserting dummy metal into a semiconductor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris, is 1:22-cv-11696, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Technology

October 19, 2022, 7:54 AM