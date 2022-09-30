Who Got The Work

Advanced Micro Devices, a manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment, have turned to attorneys David S. Godkin and James E. Kruzer of Birnbaum & Godkin as defense counsel in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case was filed Aug. 26 in Massachusetts District Court by McKool Smith; Devlin Law Firm; and Arrowood LLP on behalf of Bell Semiconductor LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin, is 1:22-cv-11383, Bell Semiconductor, LLC v. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Technology

September 30, 2022, 7:54 AM