Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman partner Christopher Kao has entered an appearance for networking equipment corporation D-Link Systems Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts a family of patents related to wireless communication technology, was filed June 15 in California Central District Court by the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Bell Northern Research. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney, is 8:23-cv-01065, Bell Northern Research, LLC v. Qualcomm, Inc. et al.
Technology
July 31, 2023, 6:01 AM