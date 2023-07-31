Who Got The Work

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman partner Christopher Kao has entered an appearance for networking equipment corporation D-Link Systems Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts a family of patents related to wireless communication technology, was filed June 15 in California Central District Court by the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Bell Northern Research. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney, is 8:23-cv-01065, Bell Northern Research, LLC v. Qualcomm, Inc. et al.

Technology

July 31, 2023, 6:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Bell Northern Research, LLC

Plaintiffs

Devlin Law Firm LLC

defendants

Netgear, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Qualcomm, Inc.

D-Link Systems, Inc.

Linksys USA, Inc.

MediaTek North America, Inc.

MediaTek USA Inc.

TP-Link USA Corporation

ZyXel Communications, Inc.

ZyXel Networks, Inc.

defendant counsels

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

Duane Morris

Cooley

Sj Christine Yang Law Offices

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims