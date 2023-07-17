Who Got The Work

Bracewell partners Conor M. Civins and Michael Chibib have stepped in as defense counsel to NXP Semiconductors NV, NXP USA Inc. and NXP BV in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts three patents, was filed June 2 in Texas Western District Court by the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Bell Northern Research LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower, is 1:23-cv-00633, Bell Northern Research, LLC v. NXP Semiconductors, N.V. et al.

Technology

July 17, 2023, 11:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Bell Northern Research, LLC

Plaintiffs

Devlin Law Firm LLC

defendants

NXP Semiconductors, N.V.

NXP USA, Inc.

NXP, B.V.

defendant counsels

Bracewell

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims