New Suit - Patent

Best Buy, Hon Hai Precision Industry, Target, Walmart and other defendants were slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts 13 patents, was filed by Rojaslaw; and Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Bell Northern Research. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-22706, Bell Northern Research, LLC v. Hmd America, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 26, 2022, 6:33 AM