Who Got The Work

Andrew R. Kruppa of Squire Patton Boggs has entered an appearance for Wanabana in a pending product liability class action. The action was filed Dec. 22 in Florida Southern District Court by Maginnis Howard and Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley on behalf of parents who assert that their child was poisoned from ingesting WanaBana's apple cinnamon fruit puree. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno, is 1:23-cv-24861, Bell et al v. Wanabana LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 05, 2024, 9:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Blake Turner

Charleta Hatchett

David Williamson

Emily Holmes Turner

Emmanuel Kissi

James Douglas, Jr.

Javonney Kissi

Jennifer Bell

Jennifer Buffan

Jermaine Hoggard

Jermaine Jackson

Kaylee Casillas

Kelsey Scales

Michael Rozental

Nancy Williamson

Rebecca Schuster

Tammy Wagner

Thomas Wagner

Plaintiffs

Maginnis Howard

Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart And Shipley, P.A.

Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley

defendants

Wanabana LLC

Wanabana USA LLC

defendant counsels

Squire Patton Boggs

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims