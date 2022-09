New Suit

Travelers was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Monday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Winter Storm Uri, was brought by the Hoch Law Firm on behalf of Carol Bell and Robert Kozuleh. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00838, Bell et al. v. Travelers Personal Insurance Co.

Insurance

September 19, 2022, 4:53 PM