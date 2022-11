Removed To Federal Court

Petco Animal Supplies Stores Inc. and Honeywell International removed a biometric privacy class action on Thursday to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Fish Potter Bolanos, accuses the defendants of storing digital copies of workers voice prints using Honeywell's 'Vocollect' system in violation of the Biometric Information Privacy Act. Petco Animal Supplies is represented by Shook, Hardy & Bacon. The case is 1:22-cv-06455, Bell et al v. Petco Animal Supplies Stores, Inc.