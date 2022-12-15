New Suit - Class Action

Reed Smith, Guin, Stokes & Evans and Legal Action Chicago filed a class action Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court against Cook County, Illinois, and Maria Pappas, treasurer of Cook County. The suit, over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act as Cook County homeowners seek compensation for the loss of value of their homes due to the actions of defendants through their administration of property tax sales, pursues claims on behalf of Michael Bell and Michelle Kidd and social service organizations Southwest Organizing Project and Palenque LSNA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07061, Bell et al. v. Pappas et al.

Government

December 15, 2022, 10:05 AM