Removed To Federal Court

American Income Life and other defendants removed a wage-and-hour class action to New Jersey District Court on Wednesday. The suit was filed on behalf of salespeople who were classified as 'exempt' before the COVID-19 pandemic because they regularly worked away from their home and office. According to the complaint, salespeople who were forced to work from home during the pandemic no longer qualified as 'exempt' and are therefore entitled to minimum wages and overtime pay. The suit was brought by Goodley McCarthy and Julien Mirer & Singla. American Income Life is represented by Post & Schell. The case is 2:22-cv-06913, Bell et al. v. American Income Life Insurance Co. et al.

Health & Life Insurance

November 30, 2022, 6:35 PM