Who Got The Work

Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog partner Todd King has entered an appearance for Noosa Pest Management and Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff on Sept. 9 in North Carolina Western District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr., is 3:22-cv-00460, Bell Corbett v. Noosa Pest Management LLC et al.

Business Services

October 21, 2022, 7:38 AM