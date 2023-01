Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Adler Murphy & McQuillen on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Spirit Airlines and Total Airport Services LLC to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Jeep, Hauck & Associates on behalf of MeLisa Bell-Churchwell. The case is 1:23-cv-00086, Bell-Churchwell v. Spirit Airlines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 06, 2023, 3:54 PM