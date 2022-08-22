New Suit - Trade Secrets

GameStop and two former executives of department store chain Belk Inc. were hit with a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in North Carolina Western District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Womble Bond Dickinson and Kirkland & Ellis on behalf of Belk, accuses the defendants of soliciting other Nelk senior employees and misappropriating employee compensation information in an effort to tailor employment offers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00428, Belk, Inc. v. Patel et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

