News From Law.com

Both the accuser and the accused in an ethics complaint case regarding a Milton City, Georgia, Council member have hired veteran attorneys to represent them. In a May 6 complaint, Tony Palazzo accused District 2/Post 2 Councilman Paul Moore of seven ethics violations regarding a possible conflict of interest stemming from a May 2 council meeting vote.

Georgia

September 19, 2022, 6:30 PM