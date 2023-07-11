New Suit - Patent

Believe Pursue LLC, maker of the 'Bellabooty' hip thrust exercise belt, filed a patent and trademark infringement lawsuit on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Boies Schiller Flexner, accuses e-commerce operators of selling counterfeit belts. The case is 1:23-cv-04474, Believe Pursue LLC v. The Individuals, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships, and Unincorporated Associations Identified in Schedule A to the Complaint.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 11, 2023, 7:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Believe Pursue LLC

Plaintiffs

Boies Schiller Flexner

defendants

The Individuals, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships, and Unincorporated Associations Identified in Schedule A to the Complaint

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims