Who Got The Work

Mayra Negrete of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has entered an appearance for Microsoft and administrators of the company's retirement account plan in a pending ERISA class action. The action was filed Aug. 2 in Washington Western District Court by Miller Shah and Terrell Marshall Law Group. The suit accuses the defendants of breaching fiduciary duties to plan participants by offering a suite of BlackRock target date funds that, according to the suit, perform worse than many similar mutual fund alternatives. The complaint further contends that the BlackRock funds were designated as the plan's default investment selection. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James L. Robart, is 2:22-cv-01082, Beldock et al. v. Microsoft Corp. et al.