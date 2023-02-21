New Suit - Securities Class Action

Electric vehicle charging network provider Volta Industries and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities class action on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Shell for $169 million. The suit, filed by Wohl & Fruchter, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01406, Belcher v. Volta Inc. et al.

Automotive

February 21, 2023, 7:48 PM