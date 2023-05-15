Who Got The Work

Laura Pasqualone of Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie has entered an appearance for R&K Building Supplies, Sergio Garcia and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed pro se on March 31 in Arizona District Court on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was subjected to unsafe work conditions and race-based discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan, is 2:23-cv-00547, Belcher v. R&K Building Supplies et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 15, 2023, 5:09 AM

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination