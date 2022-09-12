Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the Marion County Sherriff's Department, Immaculate Heart of Mary School and other defendants to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Williams & Piat on behalf of parents whose child was banned from school and allegedly arrested without a warrant after a drawing of a firearm was found in the child's notebook. The case is 1:22-cv-01791, Belcher et al v. Farrell et al.

Government

September 12, 2022, 2:40 PM