Who Got The Work

Michael C. Schmidt of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for Ocean State Jobbers Inc. in a pending employment class action. The complaint, filed March 28 in Maine District Court by Burr & Smith; Hepworth Gershbaum & Roth; Klafter Lesser LLP; and Murray Plumb & Murray, accuses the defendant of failing to pay overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen, is 2:24-cv-00103, Belanger et al v. Ocean State Jobbers Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 13, 2024, 11:22 PM

