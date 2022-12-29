Who Got The Work

Alexandra Breazeale of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz has entered an appearance for Twelve South LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts two patents related to a cell phone protective cover, was filed Dec. 8 in South Carolina District Court by the Vanderbloemen Law Firm and Haller Law on behalf of Belair Electronics Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks, is 2:22-cv-04443, Belair Electronics, Inc. v. Twelve South, LLC.

Technology

December 29, 2022, 11:02 AM