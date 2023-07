New Suit - Patent

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur and Haller Law filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of BelAir Electronics. The suit, which targets Caudabe LLC, asserts two patents related to protective covers for smartphones. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00446, BelAir Electronics, Inc. v. Caudabe LLC.

Technology

July 17, 2023, 6:14 PM

Plaintiffs

BelAir Electronics, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur

defendants

Caudabe LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims