Who Got The Work

Macy's has turned to attorney Punam P. Alam of Nukk-Freeman & Cerra to fight a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case, filed Dec. 15 in New York Southern District Court by Phillips & Associates on behalf of Elena Bekker, pursues religious and national origin discrimination claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, is 1:22-cv-10615, Bekker v. Macy's Retail Holdings, Inc.