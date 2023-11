News From Law.com International

Katrin O'Sullivan is general counsel of the Fred Hollows Foundation, which aims to provide high-quality, affordable eye health care and end avoidable blindness in disadvantaged communities around the world. She is in charge of seven different legal entities across 25 mostly African and Asian countries and oversees 500 staff, and it often seems that she has to be everywhere all at once.

November 12, 2023, 4:30 PM

