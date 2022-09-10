New Suit - Copyright

Keker, Van Nest & Peters filed a copyright lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court targeting Trailmix Ltd. The suit was filed on behalf of Beijing Lemon Microfun Co., which seeks a judgment that its 'Gossip Horror: Merge Game' puzzle-solving virtual game does not infringe the defendant's 'Love & Pies - Merge Game.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05172, Beijing Lemon Microfun Company Ltd. v. Trailmix Ltd.

Gaming & Esports

September 10, 2022, 11:22 AM