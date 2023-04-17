Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Severson & Werson on Monday removed a lawsuit against Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged violation of the Truth in Lending Act, was filed by attorney Sanford Parke on behalf of Jeffrey S. Beier. The case is 2:23-cv-02847, Beier v. Bank of America, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 17, 2023, 4:00 PM

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws