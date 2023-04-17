Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Severson & Werson on Monday removed a lawsuit against Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged violation of the Truth in Lending Act, was filed by attorney Sanford Parke on behalf of Jeffrey S. Beier. The case is 2:23-cv-02847, Beier v. Bank of America, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 17, 2023, 4:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey S. Beier

defendants

Bank of America, N.A.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Clear Recon Corp.

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

The Bank of New York Mellon as Trustee on behalf of Bear Stearns Alt-A Trust 2005-4

The Bank of New York Mellon Fka The Bank of New York Successor in Interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee, Bsalta Trust, 2005-04

The Bank of New York Mellon Fka The Bank of New York Successor Trustee to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for the Bear Stearns Alt-A Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2005-4

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee on Behalf of Bsalta 2005-04

defendant counsels

Severson & Werson

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws