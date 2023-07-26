Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against HempFusion Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Graves Firm on behalf of Kerrigan Behrens, a co-founder of CBD company Sagely Enterprises who became an employee of HempFusion after it purchased Sagely in 2021. According to the complaint, HempFusion sabotaged Sagely's operations after the acquisition in order to avoid making earnout payments to the plaintiff. The suit further accuses the defendant of gender-based discrimination by refusing to pay the plaintiff for maternity leave. The case is 2:23-cv-06072, Behrens v. HempFusion Inc.

Cannabis

July 26, 2023, 9:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Kerrigan Behrens

defendants

Hempfusion, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination