Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Halbrook Wood P.C. on Tuesday removed a data breach class action against United Lex, an alternative legal services provider, to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Bell Law on behalf of current and former United Lex employees. The case is 4:23-cv-00434, Behrendt v. UnitedLex Corporation.

Legal Services

June 20, 2023, 8:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Adam Behrendt

defendants

UnitedLex Corporation

defendant counsels

Halbrook Wood, PC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract