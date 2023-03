New Suit - Contract

Winthrop & Weinstine filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Kenneth C. Behrendt. The complaint accuses Atos IT Solutions and Services Inc. of failing to pay a 2022 installment agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01958, Behrendt v. Atos IT Solutions and Services, Inc.

Technology

March 08, 2023, 5:46 AM