Trucking attorneys Matt Moffett and Sean Herald of Gray Rust St. Amand Moffett & Brieske recently secured a defense win against a plaintiff's team represented by Morgan & Morgan's Seth Diamond, Kendall Shortway and William Degenhart in the State Court of Chatham County.

August 22, 2023, 6:01 PM

