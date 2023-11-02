Behind Stroocks Dissolution: Partnership Discord and Pension...

News From Law.com

While Stroock Stroock & Lavan's dissolution was announced within days of a partner group move to Hogan Lovells, its collapse was years in the making, sources say. Each one of Stroock's challenges — a troublesome pension obligation that was removed too late; waves of large partner departures; poor merger negotiations; and a burdensome accounting system — would hobble any law firm. But Stroock faced them all, contributing to the fall of a 147-year-old firm.

November 02, 2023

