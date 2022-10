Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maynard, Cooper & Gale on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Magellan Health, a health care management organization, to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, pertaining to unpaid invoices for medical services rendered, was filed the Law Group of South Florida LLC by Behavioral Centers of South Florida. The case is 1:22-cv-23287, Behavioral Centers of South Florida, LLC v. Magellan Healthcare, Inc.

Health Care

October 11, 2022, 1:29 PM