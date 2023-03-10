New Suit

Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman filed a defamation lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of the Behavior Analyst Certification Board. The suit accuses competing organization the Global Institute of Behavioral Practitioners and Examiners and other defendants of spreading falsehoods about the plaintiff online, including claims that it is racially biased, has engaged in anti-competitive and criminal activities and has subjected minors to electroconvulsive therapy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00194, Behavior Analyst Certification Board, Inc. v. Moates et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

March 10, 2023, 2:12 PM