New Suit - Copyright

Honda and Singing Serpent Inc. were sued for copyright infringement on Tuesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on behalf of Jason Begin, accuses the defendants of using the plaintiff's music in an Acura commercial without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00991, Begin v. Singing Serpent Inc. et al.

Automotive

May 30, 2023, 8:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Jason Begin

Plaintiffs

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

Troutman Pepper

defendants

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Singing Serpent Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims