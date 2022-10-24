Who Got The Work

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart shareholder Tracy A. Miller has entered an appearance for cannabis company Copperstate Farms in a pending collective employment action. The action, for claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act, was filed Sept. 9 in Arizona District Court by Sanford Law Firm on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt hourly employees who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Douglas L. Rayes, is 3:22-cv-08157, Begay v. Copperstate Farms LLC.

Cannabis

October 24, 2022, 4:57 AM