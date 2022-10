Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Belin McCormick P.C. on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Tyson Foods to Iowa Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Hedberg & Boulton on behalf of a former employee who claims he was terminated after informing his superiors that he had discovered he is owed over $33,000 per the company's incentive plan. The case is 6:22-cv-02052, Beganovic v. Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc.