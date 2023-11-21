Before The Bust, Miamis Crypto Boom Attracted Many. Now Its ...

News From Law.com

South Florida's growth has led to a ramp up of the region's financial sector. It has also led to more work for prosecutors, especially in the distressed crypto sector. Almost exactly a year ago, FTX's collapse was beginning to send shockwaves through the financial world. Today, South Florida's financial sector looks more mature while crypto is still struggling to shake off the negative energy that's accompanied its slide and enforcement efforts are still winding through the courts.

Banking & Financial Services

November 21, 2023, 8:19 AM

