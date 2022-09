Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGuireWoods on Friday removed a lawsuit against Western Union and Gilardi & Co. to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Christopher D. Lane on behalf of the estates of Ruth G. Hill and Cecil R. Hill, seeks compensation from a $586 victim compensation fund set aside by Western Union after DOJ and FTC investigations into a fraudulent money transfer system scheme. The case is 1:22-cv-00805, Beeson et al. v. Western Union Co. et al.