New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Dovel & Luner filed a consumer class action Tuesday in California Central District Court against GoBrands Inc. arising from the automatic renewal of a subscription-based service. The suit, for alleged violations of the Automatic Renewal Law, pursues claims on behalf of customers of grocery delivery service app GoPuff who were charged for an automatic renewal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07386, Beer v. GoBrands, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 11, 2022, 5:45 PM