Chicago-based Molson Coors Beverage Co. has hired Natalie Maciolek as chief legal and government affairs officer. To take the role, Maciolek is departing Kohler Co., the Kohler, Wisconsin-based maker of faucets, sinks and toilets, where she's worked a decade, working her way up from senior staff attorney to become general counsel in 2018. She replaces Anne-Marie D'Angelo, who resigned in April, citing personal reasons,

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 26, 2023, 2:49 PM

