Removed To Federal Court

Counsel for CVS Health and CVS Pharmacy on Wednesday removed a consumer class action to Missouri Eastern District Court in connection with the labeling of the company's 'CVS Health' brand cough medicine. The suit, filed by Harvath Law Group, alleges that the products are falsely marketed as non-drowsy when they contain dextromethorphan hydrobromide, an ingredient known to cause drowsiness. CVS Health and CVS Pharmacy are represented by Shook, Hardy & Bacon. The case is 4:22-cv-00964, Been v. CVS Health Corporation; et al.